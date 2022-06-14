Advertisement

Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Bridges Randle
Former cop indicted federally for sexual assault, 4 years after he was found not guilty
Police are still investigating the scene
Police: Dead body in car found in Walmart parking lot
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm