Teens with rare birth disorder work together to record song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pure Joy rang out Tuesday at a Nashville recording studio from a group of young adults with a rare birth disorder.

The singers are part of a music summer camp organized by Vanderbilt Hospital and the Academy of Country Music’s Lifting Lives Program.

The illness Williams Syndrome touches growth but clearly can’t touch the spirit.

This is the first time in three years the camp has held an event due to the pandemic.

Camp Director Hailie Hawkins told us what they do is so genuine; it just shows how much they love music.

The goal is to come to Nashville and write a song in one day.

They proudly say it took them two hours.

Then they sing it again, recording it here at Ocean Way Studio.

Record makers here know a good thing when they hear it, the campers are already booked to perform on the Opry Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.