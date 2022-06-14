Six-year investigation leads to man being sentenced to 144 years in prison

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee man was sentenced to 144 years in the Tennessee State Penitentiary for child sex crime-related charges.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that that the investigation initially began in Jan. 2017 into an allegation of possible internet child pornography at a residence in Cumberland City. During the investigation, several electronic devices were recovered from this residence, according to Chief Jason Gillespie of the Cumberland City Police Department.

Authorities said Investigator Scott Levasseur forensically evaluated the devices found with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Computer Forensic Division. They were found to contain various types of child pornography and evidence of a sexual assault of a child under the age of three.

On Feb. 6, 2017, Cumberland City Police arrested and charged Lloyd Paul Allard with aggravated rape of a child. The case was then presented to the Stewart County Grand Jury, who returned numerous indictments on Allard related to the investigation.

Police said on March 16, 2022, a Stewart County Jury convicted Allard on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and 27 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was then sentenced to a total of 144 years in the Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The Cumberland City Police Department thanked Investigator Levasseur, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, and the 23rd Judicial District, District Attorneys Office for their assistance during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.