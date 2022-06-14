Scorching heat tough on Nashvillians without A/C

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With near triple-digit heat forcing people to find ways to cool off, it’s especially difficult for people who don’t have air conditioning.

According to U.S. Census data, 9% of Americans don’t have central air or a window unit. Xavier Peoples is one of them.

“Just trying to stay cool. I don’t know, we tried everything at this point,” Peoples said, trying to take in a breeze from his front porch.” Be very appreciative of the air conditioning because it’s hot, it’s very hot. I’m sweating and I just came out of the house.”

For the past three months, Peoples has relied on a box fan in his living room and fans in his bedrooms. As a father of two daughters, his priority is keeping them cool.

“When I’m at work, they’re in some A/C elsewhere, so I go and pick them up after I get off work and we come home, and they don’t like it. They don’t like it at all,” Peoples said.

Doing her own part to cool off Monday was Kimberly Frierson.

Even though she has air conditioning, she can’t run it the entire day.

So, even at age 67, she ran through a sprinkler in her front yard.

“I decided to put my swimsuit on and put my water on out here and get cool,” Frierson said.

With heat indexes in the triple digits, Frierson is thinking about her Nashville neighbors.

She wants people to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and disabled.

“Check your neighbors. God said love your neighbor, love your neighbor like you love yourself,” Frierson said. “Check with your neighbors, see what they need.”

The Metropolitan Action Committee provides free window units and fans to the elderly, disabled and families with children under six. It also has energy assistance programs. Click to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.