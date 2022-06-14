Portion of Woodland Street renamed for fallen Metro Police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police held a ceremony Monday morning to dedicate a stretch of highway to former Officer John Anderson IV.

Anderson was killed in a car crash after Jayona Brown ran a red light near Second Street and Woodland Street on July 4, 2019.

“Nearly three years ago we lost a very loved and valued member of our police department,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

The memorial sign was unveiled near the crash site on Monday. The officers who held the sign during the ceremony were with Anderson the morning of the crash.

“Officer Anderson received two lifesaving awards during his tenure as a police officer, accommodation for exemplary service, until the day that he passed away he was giving his all to make this city safe,” Drake said.

Woodland Street between S. 2nd & S. 5th Streets is now the Officer John R. Anderson, IV Memorial Highway. Anderson, a 4-year MNPD veteran, died on 7/4/19 when his patrol car was hit by a teen driver. State Rep Vincent Dixie & Chief Drake spoke at today's dedication ceremony. pic.twitter.com/IGbxpq7QW7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 13, 2022

Anderson was a bagpipe player for the department’s ceremony team. Several law enforcement members, Anderson’s family and state Rep. Vincent Dixie attended Monday’s ceremony.

Woodland Street between Second and Fifth streets has been named the Officer John Anderson IV Memorial Highway, and each time drivers pass by they will remember the sacrifice he made.

“It reminds the city and those that are coming in and out on July 4th an officer gave their life in the line of duty and that the officers that remain are willing to do the same if necessary if it means protecting and serving this community and making it a safer and stronger place to be,” Metro Police Officer James Smallwood, President of the Andrew Jackson FOP, said.

Brown, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was accused of running a red light and crashing into Anderson’s patrol car. She was charged with vehicular homicide and sentenced to six years in jail followed by six years of probation.

