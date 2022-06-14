Advertisement

Police: Dead body in car found in Walmart parking lot


Police are still investigating the scene
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, a dead body was found inside an SUV in a Walmart parking lot.

Murfreesboro Police began investigating after a dead body was found in the Joe B. Jackson Walmart parking lot on Tuesday around 2:17 p.m.

Officials said the victim is believed to be in his 40′s and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No foul play has been suspected. However, police have requested an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

