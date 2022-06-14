Police chase down car thief in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police officers are crediting the city’s license plate readers and foot speed for a pair of arrests on Monday afternoon.

According to LPD, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle by their LPR system, Blue Sentinel, around 2 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was located and followed to a gas station on Waldron Road. The driver immediately exited the 2004 Galant and ran into the tree line behind the gas station. The three other occupants in the car were detained.

An officer and a K9 ran down the driver, identified as 20-year-old Tyquan Hill, who is wanted for outstanding warrants for theft and probation violation. Hill now faces new charges of vehicle theft, evading police and felony possession of marijuana.

Police also arrested one of the other three in the car, 19-year-old Vijay Gurung, and charged him with drug and firearm possession. The two other juveniles were cited and released to their parents.

