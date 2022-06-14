North Nashville summer camp in need of donations as potential closure looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville free summer camp could close before summer ends.

Bishop Marcus Campbell leads The Church at Mt. Carmel on Monroe Drive in Nashville. For the last 17 years, he’s hosted a free summer camp for families who need childcare during the summer at no cost.

The summer enrichment program solely relies on donations from the community. The children attend weekly field trips and receive two meals and snacks daily.

However, there’s a possibility that the summer camp at the Church at Mt. Carmel could close before summer.

“Just to know that we’re not able to be there for people that need it, it’s going to hurt,” said Campbell.

The camp needs food, beverages, water bottles, and snacks to keep the kids hydrated during this summer heat and nourished.

“We have a shortage of water, snacks, and food to continue to make this summer even better for the kids, so right now, we’re looking at maybe having to shut it down if we can’t get any donations in,” said Campbell.

Their supply is running low, especially since at least 50-60 additional kids will start in the coming weeks after summer school ends.

“We just want to make sure we have the proper food and water and juices and everything we need to ensure they’re okay when they get here, too,” said Campbell.

The program cultivates learning and fun activities for youth. Campbell says it’s a free camp many families depend on.

“We’ve had a lot of parents that have told us that they didn’t have a job. But having this free camp, they’ve wound up and found employment, got them transportation and soon were able to get housing for the kids,” said Campbell.

Campbell understands the importance of nourishing children. He’s even partnered with local chefs to start a garden behind the church to teach the summer camp kids how to grow their food.

“Reggie veggies actually donated all of these plants for us. We got all types of greens. We have four or five different types of tomatoes, basil. We also hope to have some yield so the kids can actually sell these vegetables like a farmer’s market, and we can teach them how to make money,” said Chef Brandon Williams.

Campbell says she doesn’t want to end the camp early because it has made such an impact; however, they may have to because the supply is low.

“Not being able to be the beacon of light in the community to still be there to press our hope to these people it’s going to really hurt me because that’s what we really are here for; the church is the center of hope for every community,” said Campbell.

