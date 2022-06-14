Nashville woman assaults Franklin officer during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is out on bond after she assaulted a Franklin Police officer while being arrested on Saturday.

Police said Lisa Flowers Gary, 59, was drunk and belligerent when officers arrived at Lifetime Athletic on a call about a woman who was creating a disturbance.

Police said Gary was uncooperative and was arrested. She resisted arrest, kicking an officer in the face, chest and stomach while being placed into the back seat of a police car. On the way to jail, she mentioned several firearms she owns, making repeated threats to harm the officer and his family.

Gary was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and retaliation for past actions – bodily harm. She is free on $108,000 bond. She is due in court on July 28.

