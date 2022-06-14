Murfreesboro residents get creative to beat the heat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The hot weather has caused many to get creative about staying cool. So, News 4 checked in with Murfreesboro residents to see how they beat the heat.

“We are swimming, so it’s pretty nice,” said Kate Pistole.

From cannonballs to lounging by the pool, Boro Beach was filled with families looking for some relief from the heat Tuesday afternoon.

“The one granddaughter here already has gone down the giant slide 19 times. She has taken a little break, but she is still going strong,” stated Steve Gaarenstroom.

But according to Kyle Goss, Aquatics Coordinator for Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation, compared to a typical summer weekend, the pool sees lower numbers during the week.

“This week hasn’t been too bad. We only had probably 400 or so a day coming through this week. I think many people are choosing to stay inside, avoiding the heat indexes,” explained Goss.

Andy’s Frozen Custard sits less than a mile away from Boro Beach. We spoke with one couple who turned to a cold snack to combat the hot temperatures.

“We moved up here from Florida six years ago, and we didn’t expect it to be this hot. Coming from Florida, we thought it would be cooler,” stated Mark, Smyrna Resident.

With hot temperatures expected to continue next week, beating the heat is all about preparation.

“Please make sure to bring sunscreen, stay hydrated, drink water, and eat before you come... Making sure you come prepared will help with all of that,” Goss said.

