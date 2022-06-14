Advertisement

Mother who lost son to gun violence speaks out after recent deadly shooting


Two people were killed in a shooting at a party at the pool at an Antioch apartment complex on Saturday night.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a shooting over the weekend at an Antioch apartment complex, and now one mother is speaking out in response to the incident after losing her son to gun violence many years ago.

“It’s tragic and it’s going to be a lot of trauma behind this,” Talia Monget Simmons said.

She said she was on her way home Saturday night when she passed a police scene outside of Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments.

According to police, two men died and two other men were injured after a shooting connected to a party at the pool.

For Simmons, the news hit home.

“It was heartbreaking for me because exactly 10 years ago and two days from that day my son was murdered at a party,” Simmons said. “I just had an array of feelings because these kids are just trying to have fun, and my son was doing the same thing and he lost his life.”

Her son, Antwand Covington Jr., lost his life not long after graduating from Hillsboro High in 2012. Since that heartbreaking time, Simmons has continued to spread awareness.

“It’s time for us to call it what it is. It is a public health crisis and epidemic and we need to put things in place to help our community get over this and deter some of this violence from going on,” Simmons said.

For information on upcoming events hosted by Simmons to bring awareness to gun violence, follow her Twitter account.

