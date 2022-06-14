Midstate Mysteries: Dickson Co. teen missing for 35 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson teen disappeared the night before she was to go to the prom 35 years ago.

Martha Leanne Green, who friends and family called Leanne, disappeared from her brother’s car on Highway 46.

It’s a case some investigators have been trying to solve for 35 years.

As some get ready to retire, they say what needs to be done before they leave.

More than three decades ago, people in Dickson searched the area thoroughly.

Today, Scott Hooper’s tattoo shop sits off the corner, a corner engrained in this community.

“The night that it happened, at the time, my girlfriend was cleaning the business next door to us over here. It used to be a trailer place,” Hooper said. “She remembered seeing the car out here on the highway.

It was the car 17-year-old Leanne Green and her twin brother Lawson were in the night of April 15, 1987 – one night before their junior prom.

“It was the year I graduated and everyone in this town talked about it for years and years,” Hooper said.

Lawson picked up Leanne up from work at a local hotel. As they drove back, they ran out of gas at the corner of Highway 46 and Fabric Road.

Lawson went to fill up a container of gas and left Leanne in the car.

Investigators said he left for eight minutes.

In those eight minutes, Leanne disappeared. Dew still left on the car, the gravel beneath it, untouched, and Leanne’s purse sat on the passenger seat.

“She just vanished. I mean totally vanished out of thin air,” Hooper said.

“When you go back 35 years, it was a two-lane highway, state highway. It’s not anything like the size it is now,” Jeff Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe, a former Dickson County sheriff, was a deputy at the time of Leanne’s disappearance. He was young, only 19 years old and had been with the department for only a year.

“I was the first to arrive on the scene,” Bledsoe said.

He remembers searching for any signs someone took Leanne.

“I couldn’t see any transfer of any touch where someone had touched the side of the car, the windows, doors or anything,” Bledsoe said.

Investigators could never figure out what happened, but they have their assumptions.

“We believe she was abducted from her car. Kidnapped,” Dickson County Sheriff Capt. Randy Starkey said.

Starkey is the lead detective on the case. He started his investigation the day after she disappeared and is still on it.

“I’m finding things that I don’t think were completely ruled out that I want to re-examine,” Starkey said.

Florida inmate Robert Richards admitted on multiple occasions to killing Leanne.

He’s now dead, but no evidence connected him to her.

“I do feel like it’s my responsibility,” Starkey said.

As Starkey gets ready to retire this year, he wants closure.

Inside his office, photos of Leanne Green hang on his wall. It’s the first image he sees every day when he walks in.

“It’s just a constant reminder, you know, to never give up,” Starkey said.

With retirement looming for Starkey, he was asked if the unsolved case is an unsettling feeling.

“I have really mixed feelings about leaving this case not solved, but like I said, I am getting the younger detectives up to speed on the case so I can leave it in good hands and not be too concerned about it,” Starkey said.

“It has always been my wish, my goal and my prayer, but at this point there’s just nothing we’ve been able to do other than any lead or any information that comes in,” Bledsoe said.

While the corner where Leanne was last seen has changed over the years, her memory is still present.

“She was a member of the community. Young. When young people tragedy happens to them, it sticks with you,” Hooper said.

