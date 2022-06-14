Man arrested after stealing unsecured vehicle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after stealing an unlocked vehicle Friday.

Clarksville Police said on Friday, June 10th, around 11:30 p.m., a white 2016 Ford F150 was stolen from the driveway of his home located off of Tiny Town Rd. The victim told police that the spare key was inside the car at the time of the crime.

Officer Binkley with the Clarksville Police Department said that approximately 45 minutes after receiving the report, he noticed a car that matched the description traveling down Tiny Town Rd and pulled into the Publix parking lot.

After verifying that it was the victim’s vehicle, Binkley attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop and sped away. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Kerry Tyrone Brown.

Brinkley saw that Brown pulled into a nearby Taco Bell near the Publix and attempted to run away. Police said after a short foot chase, Brown was caught and arrested. He had been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

CPD said that it is essential for the public to be mindful that these types of crimes are avoidable and preventable. They added that many if not all of the stolen vehicles taken from Clarksville are because the cars are left unlocked with the key or key fob inside them.

Officials have reported that 14 vehicles were reported stolen in June. The reminder to “Park Smart!” by locking your vehicle, securing your valuables (to include firearms), and taking the keys with you dramatically reduces your chances of being a victim

