HVAC technicians stay busy during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday was a busy day for technicians working to repair people’s air conditioning units.

A homeowner told News4 that it was the worst day for her AC to be out.

Jason Huber, a technician, was on his third stop of the day. The HVAC technician is checking residents’ air conditioning units and finding all sorts of problems.

One home in Antioch hasn’t had AC for a couple of days because the coil was completely frozen, Huber said.

He said situations like these are more common than people think, and dangerous during a hot week like this.

“It has been rough today,” Huber said. “Today is the first actual summer day I have felt this year.”

Huber recommends people get on a maintenance plan to catch issues early.

“We look at it twice a year, once for heating and one for cooling,” Huber said. “That way, we can try to take care of issues before they become a real problem.”

Huber thawed the system out and got the air conditioner running again.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said there have been five heat-related injuries reported across Davidson County on Monday. It has not been decided yet if there are plans to open cooling stations this week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.