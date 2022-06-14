FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another scorching hot day in store

WE’RE UNDER ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY WITH MORE DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED ACROSS THE MID STATE

It’s already a VERY warm and humid start to our day with temperatures in the 70s to even near 80 as we head out the door this morning.

Get ready for another scorching hot and humid day with temperatures back near the upper 90s this afternoon. Just like yesterday, heat index values will be as high as 105-110° this afternoon.

Heat advisories are in effect for much of the Mid State, with excessive heat warnings in effect for parts of southern Kentucky. It’s another First Alert Weather Day as we enter day 2 of this heat wave. The only relief we could see this afternoon is a stray shower in the Cumberland Plateau.

Tonight, is going to be uncomfortable again with lows dropping only into the mid and upper 70s.

We’ve issued another First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow as we hit the repeat button with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values between 105-110° in the afternoon. A stray rain shower will try and bring relief from the heat to some areas, but most of us stay dry all day. Heat advisories are also in effect across the Mid State for tomorrow.

Temperatures on Thursday will still be in the mid to upper 90s, but we should see the humidity begin to back off slightly. Heat index values could still get over 100° in some spots but look less harsh than the previous days. A stray shower or thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out on Thursday.

Expect highs in the Mid 90s on Friday will a better drop in the humidity for the afternoon. A hit or miss shower or storm will still be in the cards for Friday, but many of us will not see a drop of rain.

Conditions continue to “improve” as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Some areas in higher elevations could even stay in the 80s in the afternoon. The good news is that it’s looking significantly less humid this weekend.

Temperatures on Monday will stay in the lower to mid 90s as the heat is expected to continue through next week.

