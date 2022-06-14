Drive-by shooting leaves three injured in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting outside of a home in Edgehill on Tuesday morning.

According to police, three people were sitting on the porch of a home on Horton Ave when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. All three people were injured in the shooting, mostly by ricochets from the bullets, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have any suspects at this time and said this may be a domestic incident.

News 4 will update if more information is made available.

Police at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Edgehill. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.