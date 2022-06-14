Davidson Co. sheriff sees rise in COVID cases in jails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reports a rise in COVID cases inside the county’s jails.

The sheriff’s office said there are currently 155 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. The number of inmates on restriction is 179.

“As seen previously, when COVID cases rises in the Nashville community, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail cases also increase,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

There are currently 1,664 inmates in Davidson County detention centers, 1,486 males and 178 females.

According to the Davidson County COVID-19 dashboard, there were 283 active cases on June 7 and 83 patients were hospitalized on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.