Box 55 helps firefighters on a hot day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heat is also a concern for firefighters who are on the frontline battling house fires during extreme weather like on Monday.

The Box 55 Association provides firefighters with necessities like water, Gatorade, fans, cool towels and more to stay safe battling fires on the hottest days.

“This is the most challenging time of the year with the heat and the humidity,” Rick Loyd with the Box 55 Association said. “In this case, these guys were up in the attic on a hot day, the hottest part of the house, trying to locate and put that fire out. They come out of there literally soaked.”

The Box 55 Association is a nonprofit organization that assists the fire department when they’re on the scene.

