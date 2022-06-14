Edley’s Blueberry BBQ sauce recipe makes one quart (32 ounces)

This easy blueberry BBQ sauce is made with fresh blueberries, sugar, vanilla, corn starch and your favorite BBQ sauce. Thick, sweet and perfect for topping your pork, chicken or turkey.

Ingredients

Instructions

Place the blueberries and water in a saucepan (cover the blueberries), then add sugar, vanilla, and cornstarch.

On medium heat, let the mixture reach a boil until the blueberries begin to break apart.

You may reduce the heat until the blueberries reach your ideal consistency if you prefer, adding more water ½ teaspoon at a time, if it gets too thick.

Remove the saucepan from heat, transfer to a blender, and blend for approximately 30 seconds, or until you achieve a smooth texture.

Add BBQ sauce to the blueberry puree in the blender, blend for approximately 30 more seconds, or until completely blended