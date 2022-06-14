2 men found dead in Walmart parking lot three weeks apart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men found dead in vehicles weeks apart in the parking lot of a local Walmart have been deemed not to be victims of foul play.

Murfreesboro Police said officers initially responded to a welfare check call from a manager at Walmart located on 140 B. Jackson Pkwy., around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. Officers then came to find that a 46-year-old man found inside his SUV deceased.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 46-year-old reportedly lived in his SUV and last worked on June 7. His name has not been made public as officials work to notify his family. Detectives added that they do not believe the death is suspicious and that the medical examiner will perform a routine autopsy to determine how he died.

In a similar case, on May 25, a 48-year-old man was found dead, slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the same Walmart parking lot. Detectives said that they believe his death could be medical-related; however, they are still awaiting the autopsy results to determine the cause.

“We don’t want to speculate how these two men died in these unrelated incidents,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “There is no evidence that would lead to foul play, and there is no threat to the public.”

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the unattended deaths.

