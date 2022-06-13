Recovery of sunken barge scheduled for Tuesday in Grand Rivers, KY

GRAND RIVERS, KY (WSMV) - A sizeable barge carrying gravel took on water and sunk inside the Kentucky Lock on Saturday morning.

According to the Lockmaster, the barge belongs to Terral River Service and was caught on the miter sill of the lock, which tipped the bow and caused the vessel to take on water. Two deckhands were on the barge during the incident but were not injured.

Plans to clear the barge from the chamber is slated for Tuesday, June 14. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with Terral River Service in an effort to refloat the vessel.

“To recover the barge the owner will pump water out and hopes to float and remove it from the lock chamber by the end of the day,” Lockmaster, Caleb Skinner said on Monday.

During the closure of the Kentucky Lock, vessels are still able to travel between the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers through the Barkley Canal.

