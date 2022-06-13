Pedestrian found dead from hit-and-run in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Hermitage on Monday morning.

According to police, a man’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage. Officers at the scene said the body appears to have been there for a long time, which means the hit-and-run incident likely occurred late Sunday night or very early Monday morning.

Police believe the man to be between the age of 35-45 years old and is likely homeless.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.