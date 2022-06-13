Advertisement

Metro PD: Man injured in shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike market


One person was injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.
One person was injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 24-year-old man was shot outside a convenience market on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting occurred outside the Speedway at 1975 Murfreesboro Pike. Police said the gunfire followed after an argument between the victim and the shooter, who they believe know each other. The gunman fled the scene in a red sedan. The victim, who was shot in the torso, is being treated at a local hospital.

