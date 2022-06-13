Megan Boswell trial for death of 15-month-old moved to 2025

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell, the woman charged in her daughter’s death, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing.

Boswell reported her daughter missing in February 2020 but said she had not been seen since December 2019. In March of 2020, the remains of toddler Evelyn were found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property.

The mother was indicted on 19 charges, including two counts were felony murder, one in perpetration of felony child abuse and one in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. Boswell also faces one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.

In court on Wednesday, it was decided that Boswell would not go to trial until Feb. 2, 2025.

In a previous appearance, the court decided to prepare a questionnaire for an upcoming jury to gauge publicity in the case. Judge Jim Goodwin said that the questionnaire results presented would factor into the court’s decision on the motion to move the trial out of Sullivan County, the report stated.

In previous days in court, the judge did not decide whether or not to split the charges into separate trials.

State prosecutors announced they would seek a sentence of life imprisonment for the woman.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

