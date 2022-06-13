Ice delivery trucks keep Nashvillians cool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As heat indexes reach 106 degrees, some might think Austin Smith’s job with Tennessee Valley Ice Company is cool, but he will tell you otherwise.

“Typically, you’re pretty soaked,” Smith said. “It makes it a lot harder because we are just hot and every stop is taking more ice and we are spending more time at each stop, so it just adds on.”

Smith and his helper, Jacob Smithson, loads up 30 coolers around Nashville. On Monday he said the coolers are barer than usual.

“After CMA Fest, everybody’s empty, everybody’s got no ice, so we are filling everybody all the way up,” Smith said.

On the hottest days, Smith and Smithson start at dawn.

“Normally in the morning when we start early, it’s usually around 76 degrees around 5 or 6 o’clock,” Smithson said.

The first load will only get them halfway through their day.

“Got to go back and get more,” Smith said. “We are located in La Vergne so it’s about 25 minutes if there’s no traffic.”

“We hear that all the time,” Smith said. “People say you guys are so cool. You must have the coolest job, and I can’t do nothing but smile and agree.”

Smith and Smithson said they work seven days a week when temperatures are the hottest. They make sure each cooler is always topped off, but they said they’ll take the business now because in the winter it slows down.

