How to stay safe during extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will hit the upper 90s this week, with a heat index at more than 100 degrees for multiple days.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management wants you to be safe and to check on vulnerable people during this time.

If you have to work outside, hydrate often, wear light-colored clothes, and take frequent breaks in the shade.

We know in extreme heat, your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature which can lead to heat stroke when your body can no longer control its temperature, or even death.

For children cars pose the biggest threat:

Never leave them alone in your car.

Keep the car locked so they can’t gain access.

Put reminders in your back seat next to a child so you don’t forget either one.

Set a calendar reminder on your phone.

In fact, the national safety council says more than 900 children have died in the U.S. since 1998 from being in a hot car. 30 of those deaths were in Tennessee.

And for pets:

Pets can get dehydrated quickly.

Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun.

Know the symptoms of overheating in pets (which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.

Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Don’t let your dog linger on hot pavement.

So far this year there’s been 3 reported pediatric heatstroke deaths across the country. One of those deaths was last month in Memphis.

