FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity over next several days

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON.

It is already warm and VERY humid to start to our day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures in the 70s and even near 80 as we head out the door.

Temperatures are going to skyrocket this afternoon into the mid and upper 90s, and a few spots may even flirt with 100 degrees at the height of the day. With the humidity factored in, it is going to feel more like its anywhere from 105-110°. Tonight, will be very warm and humid with temperatures only dropping down near 80.

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tomorrow with more dangerous heat expected across the Mid State. Temperatures will, once again, flirt with the triple digits in the afternoon with heat index values between 105-110°.

A heat advisory has been issued for much the Mid State for today and tomorrow. If you do have to be outside today, make sure you’re staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, and taking breaks inside when possible.

Temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the upper 90s with feels like values still well into the triple digits. I can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm Wednesday afternoon but the day is looking mainly dry.

Highs on Thursday will drop, slightly, into the mid 90s with heat index values still near 100° in the afternoon. Again, I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, but most if not all of us stay dry.

We’ll stay in the mid 90s on Friday with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. And you guessed it, heat index values will be near 100° again.

Saturday and Sunday will be ‘less hot’ but we’ll still see temperatures climb into the lower 90s on both days. A few spots in higher elevations may even stay in the 80s.

