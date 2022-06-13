CMA announces dates for 2023 CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association announced the dates for the 2023 CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

Next year’s event, the 50th anniversary, will take place Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Nashville. Ticket information will come at a later date.

The announcement comes after the return of the country music festival following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic.

This year’s main performances at Nissan Stadium saw four straight days of sold-out shows.

“We did it! It had been 1,099 days since we last kicked off CMA Fest (in 2019), and to finally be here feels incredible,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said in a news release. “So many emotions have gone through my head this week, but I think gratitude sums it up best. Seeing the fans return to Nashville or visit us for the very first time is so heartwarming and welcoming back our artists and the music community after two difficult years means so much. It truly takes a village to pull off this event. Thank you to all of our partners within Nashville and beyond for helping us bring CMA Fest back.”

CMA said there were more than 80,000 estimated attendees from all 50 states and a record-breaking 39 foreign countries to see more than 260 acts taking part in CMA Fest.

