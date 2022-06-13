Christie Cookie provides smell of sweet success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Call it the sweet smell of success when the Nashville Sounds win a ballgame, but today that sweet smell happened at First Horizon Park without anyone ever throwing a pitch.

On Monday, the “Take Me Out To the Ballgame” song wasn’t about peanuts and Cracker Jacks.

Instead, cookies, Christie Cookies, lined up one-by-one from home plate to left and right field.

“A lot of logistics, more than you’d ever think so we just got to go and lay them out,” Christie Cookie’s Mia Hinkebein said.

In Boston, the left field wall is the Green Monster. Today at First Horizon Park, it’s set up for the Cookie Monster. More than 3,000 sugar cookies laid out in hopes of breaking a world record for longest line of cookies.

This is official stuff. The lady wearing the Guinness World Record jacket will tell you so.

“Our company’s mission is to make the amazing official,” Brittany D. said.

Brittany is cookie board certified and better be able to county high as 3,328 cookies is the world record.

She’d better count quick in Monday’s heat. By mid-morning they were already melting.

“There is a current record holder. It was broken in a town in China, a company called UpSpring,” Brittany said.

Christie Cookies does have a world-wide reputation. The record would just add to that.

Now it’s all up to the judge.

“My job is to witness the record. As tempting as it is to eat, I have to remain neutral,” Brittany said.

At the end of the day, Christie Cookies broke the world record, but it could not be certified by Guinness. High winds rendered the cookies inedible, and that is a rule that must happen to certify.

Christie Cookies was planning on donating the cookies.

