Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis


Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said in the statement. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, 60, burst onto the scene in the early 1990s. His self-titled album was his first release in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on his first album was the first of 20 No. 1 singles.

