Cooper addresses Metro Parks’ concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks employees took their concerns to Mayor John Cooper on Thursday.

Cooper addressed the need for assistance for the department.

Dozens of parks employees stood side-by-side at the Parks and Recreation maintenance facility.

Cooper said parks have been under-maintained for a while and it’s time to give Metro Parks the tools needed.

The mayor’s proposed budget includes 46 Metro Parks positions to maintain green spaces, staff community centers, expand greenways and to keep them safe.

“We are fixing problems. We are fixing stuff. We are taking the city back to where it needs to be,” Cooper said. “This is in transportation, this is in public safety, it’s in parks too. Our plan is to get stuff fixed so there is a high quality of life for all of us right now.”

The third and final reading for the budget by Metro Council is scheduled for June 21.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.