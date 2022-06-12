Cheatham County residents rebuild after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been six months since a tornado tore through Cheatham County.

Kingston Springs residents are working to rebuild their lives after the tornado roared through.

The sounds of howling winds and tornado sirens jerked people awake in the early-morning hours on Dec. 11.

“Actually, it was 3:11. I remember it. I’ll never forget,” Johnny Thomas said.

Thomas lives on Sneed Road where the tornado blew through. He was taking cover with his wife and hoping for the best.

“We just huddled up in the bathroom and it seemed like maybe 6-8 seconds, something like that, and it was gone,” Thomas said.

In those moments, Thomas was thinking it could be over.

“We’re gonna die, but luckily we didn’t, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

He said he could feel the tornado life up a portion of the roof from their home.

“Rain was coming down on us, me and my wife, in the bathroom. We got soaked. You could see stars and everything,” Thomas said.

Thomas and his son have since replaced the roof. He has his work cut out for him as he replaced the gutters and fixes the garage, but he said right now he only needs a glass of water.

Even though there’s still a lot of work to be done, neighbors are thankful for one thing. They still have each other.

The tornado that ripped through Kingston Springs six months ago did not claim any lives.

“We are really concerned for the neighbors around here,” Chance Strickland said.

Strickland is a pastor at Harpeth Baptist Church on Butterworth Road, which was close to the tornado’s path.

He thought it was going to take a few weeks to repair the church, but crews are still working while they decide to what to do with a second building that was used for events.

“You just don’t understand how vast the damage is until you see how long it takes to put it back together,” Strickland said.

He said he likes seeing the community come together, helping those who are cutting down trees, repairing their homes or needing to buy a new one.

“Where insurance won’t replace what they had, there’s a lot of people who want to help raise that money for them,” Strickland said. “I’ll be excited to see those things happen.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.