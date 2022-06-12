Advertisement

12South community walks for racial justice


The 12South Community is taking part in the annual neighborhood walk for racial justice.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in the 12South community is taking part in the second annual neighborhood walk for racial justice on Sunday.

The walk began in 2020 after Shawn Dromgoole posted on Nextdoor that he no longer felt safe to walk in his neighborhood after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

More than two dozen community members were at Sylvan Park on Sunday afternoon for this year’s walk.

They have done 85 walks in nine states.

Dromgoole started the series of walks the same week George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Dromgoole and his mother posted on Nextdoor about the anxiety he would feel walking in his neighborhood as a Black man. His post went viral on the Nextdoor app.

Several of his neighbors agreed to walk with him. People from other Nextdoor groups also started walking together in the name of racial injustice.

“I posted on Facebook and by the time I got out of the shower, there were tons of neighbors posting,” Dromgoole said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighborhood walk for racial justice
Neighborhood walk for racial justice held in 12South
Sunday night news update
Sunday evening news update from News4 Nashville
2 killed in Antioch shooting
2 killed in shooting at Antioch apartment
Paws to Remember event in Nashville
Paws to Remember event held in Nashville