12South community walks for racial justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in the 12South community is taking part in the second annual neighborhood walk for racial justice on Sunday.

The walk began in 2020 after Shawn Dromgoole posted on Nextdoor that he no longer felt safe to walk in his neighborhood after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

More than two dozen community members were at Sylvan Park on Sunday afternoon for this year’s walk.

They have done 85 walks in nine states.

Dromgoole started the series of walks the same week George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Dromgoole and his mother posted on Nextdoor about the anxiety he would feel walking in his neighborhood as a Black man. His post went viral on the Nextdoor app.

Several of his neighbors agreed to walk with him. People from other Nextdoor groups also started walking together in the name of racial injustice.

“I posted on Facebook and by the time I got out of the shower, there were tons of neighbors posting,” Dromgoole said.

