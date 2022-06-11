Advertisement

Thieves break into Airbnb, steal cash, rental car during CMA Fest

Rental units in West Nashville were broken into during CMA Fest on Friday.
Rental units in West Nashville were broken into during CMA Fest on Friday.(Google Maps)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group from Texas just had their trip to Nashville derailed after their rental house and car stolen by thieves while they attended CMA Fest.

The group traveled from San Antonio, Texas, this week to enjoy all the country music CMA Fest has to offer in Nashville. They rented a townhome on Airbnb near Vanderbilt University on Convent Place and rented a vehicle for the long weekend.

They said when they returned to the rental place on Friday night, they could see that it had been broken into. The front door lock was busted and several items were missing from inside, including all of their cash.

Out-of-towners had their Airbnb broken into on Friday while attending CMA Fest.
Out-of-towners had their Airbnb broken into on Friday while attending CMA Fest.(WSMV)

One of the victims said the thieves even took their rental vehicle.

The group is working with Metro Police on the break-in, including surveillance footage that potentially shows the suspects. The victims said other units on the property were broken into, as well.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
Man arrested for throwing rocks at people, passing cars in Nashville
Protestors march to TN capitol in support of gun safety reform.
Demonstrators march for gun reform in Nashville
WSMV man drowns
Another person drowns in Percy Priest Lake
WSMV Saturday news flash
Saturday morning News Update