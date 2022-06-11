Thieves break into Airbnb, steal cash, rental car during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group from Texas just had their trip to Nashville derailed after their rental house and car stolen by thieves while they attended CMA Fest.

The group traveled from San Antonio, Texas, this week to enjoy all the country music CMA Fest has to offer in Nashville. They rented a townhome on Airbnb near Vanderbilt University on Convent Place and rented a vehicle for the long weekend.

They said when they returned to the rental place on Friday night, they could see that it had been broken into. The front door lock was busted and several items were missing from inside, including all of their cash.

Out-of-towners had their Airbnb broken into on Friday while attending CMA Fest. (WSMV)

One of the victims said the thieves even took their rental vehicle.

The group is working with Metro Police on the break-in, including surveillance footage that potentially shows the suspects. The victims said other units on the property were broken into, as well.

