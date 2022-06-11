She’s back performing in Nashville, and this time it’s different

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Miko Marks is no stranger to country music, Nashville or even CMA Fest, but when she performed this year, she said things were different.

“To be alive and see this happening, the transformation of the genre in and of itself, it means a lot,” Marks said.

Marks tried breaking into country music in Nashville over a decade ago but kept hitting barriers.

“I think it’s always been a ‘Good Ol’ Boys network.’ I really feel like that in my spirit, and a lot of people may not want to hear that, but that’s what it’s been,” Marks said.

She left Nashville, moved to California and took a different perspective on her music.

“I’m singing about the things I want to sing; not what people are putting in front of me to sing,” she said.

It appears to be working as she’s back singing at CMA Fest and was recently inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022. She has this message for other aspiring artists.

“Don’t stop. Stay true to your dream because it may not show up when you think it’s supposed to,” Marks said.

