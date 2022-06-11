Advertisement

Second body recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week


Emergency personnel searched for a body last week on Percy Priest Lake. The body found tonight was the second this week.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders have recovered a body found in Percy Priest Lake, a fire department spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The Nashville Fire Department received a call that a body had been found in Percy Priest Lake just after 8 p.m. Friday. The body was recovered by first responders and brought back to shore.

Metro Police will work to identify the victim.

The body was the second recovered in the lake this week.

RELATED COVERAGE: Franklin man's body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

The body of Mauro Orduna was found on Thursday. He was last seen jumping from a cliff on Memorial Day.

