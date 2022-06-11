Second body recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders have recovered a body found in Percy Priest Lake, a fire department spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The Nashville Fire Department received a call that a body had been found in Percy Priest Lake just after 8 p.m. Friday. The body was recovered by first responders and brought back to shore.

Metro Police will work to identify the victim.

The body was the second recovered in the lake this week.

The body of Mauro Orduna was found on Thursday. He was last seen jumping from a cliff on Memorial Day.

