Residents still recovering from tornado six months later

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been six months since a devastating tornado blew through parts of Dickson, destroying homes and tearing down tree.

People living along Murrell Road said they’ve spent every day since the tornado picking up the pieces.

“It was like a nightmare. That’s the only way I can describe it,” Cyndi Pruitt said.

There were winds up to 200 miles per hour in the early-morning hours of Dec. 11, 2021. Pruitt said she and her husband woke up in a panic.

“It was loud. We thought it was hail hitting the roof, but it turned out it was trees falling on our house,” Pruitt said.

Trees were ripped out of the ground as the tornado blow through the Pruitt’s yard.

“By the time we even got in the bathroom to take cover, it was over,” she said.

The tornado destroyed their yard, roof, garage and car in a matter of seconds.

“When I finally walked outside, it looked like we were in a war zone, like a big bomb had gone off,” Pruitt said.

Their house, once surrounded by trees, was covered in debris. The clean-up started instantly.

“Friends came over and brought over tractors, chainsaws and leaf blowers,” Pruitt said.

And they didn’t stop there.

For the last six months, Pruitt and her husband spent hours repairing the damage.

“You can see the devastation, but you don’t feel it in here,” Pruitt said. “Our place will never be the same, but we’re still lucky here.”

Lucky for the opportunity to rebuild.

“We painted the whole house and we got a brand new roof,” Pruitt said. “It kind of feels like home again.”

While Pruitt and her husband continue to rebuild, they’re watching the weather closely and praying something like this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.