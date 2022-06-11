Man arrested for throwing rocks at people, passing cars in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after witnesses said he was throwing rocks at them as well as cars driving by on Thursday night in The Gulch neighborhood.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to intersection of 12th Avenue South and McGavock Pike for a man was standing in the middle of the street and throwing rocks at cars driving by. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcel Winters, was also throwing rocks at people on the sidewalk.

The manager of the Whiskey Kitchen, a nearby restaurant, told officers he and several of his co-workers were standing outside and the Winters approached them with a brick and threw it at them. The brick narrowly missed hitting them and slammed into the wall.

When officers approached Winters, he knelt to his knees in the road and put his hands behind his head, without instruction from the officers. Winters refused to leave the roadway and appeared intoxicated. Officers had to pick him up and place him in the patrol car.

Winters was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well obstructing traffic. He remains in custody on $21,400 bond.

