Large commercial fire scares CMA Fest crowd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The crowds in downtown Nashville for CMA Fest looked up and saw a terrifying black plume of smoke billowing into the sky behind Nissan Stadium.

Concern and worry quickly spread through the country music crowd as pictures and messages quickly spread across Twitter.

According to Nashville Fire, a large commercial building at 151 North 1st Street caught fire, sending black smoke into the air. Pictures of the structure portray what seems to be an abandoned building. NFD said there are no reports of injuries.

Public Information Officer @PIOKendra gives an update from the scene of this Commercial Fire. pic.twitter.com/CZjMHO4MKY — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 11, 2022

Crews have responded to the 100 block of N 1st Street for a structure fire. The building is a warehouse and was fully involved when crews arrived. North 1st Street is blocked at this time. There are no injuries to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/hTUtNIHSI5 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 11, 2022

