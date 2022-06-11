Business trying to stay afloat after multiple break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - BoomBozz in East Nashville was one of several businesses robbed by a burglary crew over the last few months.

Now that police have arrested some involved in the burglary, the manager of the pizza business told News4 he’d like to see them prosecuted.

“Seven robberies in a year. The closest timeframe was two in 10 days,” James Figueredo, BoomBozz general manager, said.

The last two robberies happened April 29 and May 10, according to Metro Police.

Figueredo said in the last two burglaries, the suspects entered through the back door.

“Rear entry into the building, broke into the back door. Came in and tried to get stuff from the registers, destroyed the cash registers, Figueredo said. “They destroyed some more stuff. Both times they got away with nothing but some alcohol.”

The general manager said the biggest robbery incident was last year on Christmas Eve that drew a large police presence.

‘I saw a footprint on my prep table and noticed that a ceiling tile was still moving, and I told the cops that he was still here, so we exited the building,” Figueredo said. “We got probably about 20 SWAT team members in here. They wound up having to use concussion grenades to get them out of the ceiling, and then shooting through a door because he was trying to get a rapid exit.”

For a business that reopened last year after being damaged by the tornado in March 2020, the manager said the robberies are adding to an already tough situation for the pizza business.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s hard enough to keep staff and get staff, and when they feel uncomfortable or feel like they’re safety is in jeopardy, they’re not going to want to work here,” Figueredo said. “I have to take extreme measures to be able to take care of my team. Taxes have gone up, sales are going down because of the economy, so anything that’s going to make my job a little easier I would appreciate, and not having to get up so many times because of robberies, that would be great.”

He said Metro Police always keep an eye out on his business and he is grateful for the arrests.

“Since we’ve been robbed as much as we have, they can only do so much,” Figueredo said. “I have some great cameras and security system, but that only protects me so much. They have partnered with me very much, particularly the East Nashville precinct, so I get a little special attention for them. They have been remarkable, the detectives to the prosecutors.”

Figueredo now wants to see the courts bring justice.

“I will get solace when I see that they have been convicted,” Figueredo said. “It’s one thing to arrest them, it’s another thing to bring them to the courthouse. If we don’t prosecute them or we give them a slap on the wrist, it’s only as good as the prosecution. If we keep letting them go, they’ll keep doing it.”

They said the damage from the robberies this year has cost the business about $40,000.

