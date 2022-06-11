Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe.
She had last been seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue.
The GBI has not yet said whether Curtis Pogue is in custody.
