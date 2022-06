COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cookeville man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Jerry Mack Williams around 5 p.m. Friday. He was reported to have been found safe on Friday evening in Cookeville.

UPDATE: Very good news to report this evening. Jerry Mack Williams has been located in Cookeville and is safe! pic.twitter.com/9D8YNgmdGQ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.