Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Frugal MacDoogal


Randy Levi has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted...
Randy Levi has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of security officer at Frugal MacDoogal last week and attempted homicide for firing at police officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Randy Levi, 40, had been in a physical altercation with Scott Meek, a security guard at Frugal MacDoogal. Levi had been creating a disturbance in the parking lot. During the struggle, Levi disarmed and shot Meek, killing him.

RELATED COVERAGE: Suspect shot by officers after fatally shooting liquor store security guard

Levi, who TBI said is homeless, then entered the store, still carrying Meek’s gun. Three Metro Police officers responding to the initial shooting call found Levi inside the store and gave commands to drop the weapon.

The TBI said the preliminary investigation said Levi fired toward officers. The officers returned fire, striking Levi.

Levi was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

RELATED COVERAGE: Frugal MacDoogal employees remember security guard shot and killed

Levi was released from the hospital late Friday afternoon and charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail and is being held on $1,450,000 bond.

