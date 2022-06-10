Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Cookeville man


A Silver Alert has been issued for Jerry Mack Williams in Cookeville.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cookeville man.

Authorities are searching for Jerry Mack Williams, 74. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans. Williams is 5′7″, weighs 172 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. His beard is almost to his waistline.

If you have information about Williams’ whereabouts, contact Cookeville Police at 931-526-2126 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

