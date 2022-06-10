Advertisement

Police seize drugs, AR pistol from Donelson apartment

MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County deputies made a surprise discovery while serving a civil court order at an apartment on Thursday.

According to police, Metro detectives were called to an apartment in Donelson on Thursday after DCSO deputies found large amounts of narcotics and a loaded gun while serving a civil court order at the residence.

Narcotics detectives seized 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, close to 18,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 3 pounds of meth, 3.5 pounds of marijuana and a loaded AR pistol. A kilogram press machine was also seized in the search.

Police said the apartment was vacant at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

