Nashvillians consider e-bikes as gas prices rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With gas prices approaching $5 per gallon, some Nashville drivers are getting creative.

The national average gas price is now nearly $5 a gallon. AAA said prices are at $4.97 a gallon across the nation and in Tennessee prices are about $4.63. In Davidson County, prices are around $4.68.

Drivers know prices are hard to keep up with. George, the owner of Melrose Mini Market off Eighth Avenue South, said customers who walk through his doors aren’t even topping off their tanks.

“For regular, people, no one will fill up their tank,” George said. He said instead people are spending $10, $15 or $20.

That’s why some people are turning to Ride 615 on Charlotte Pike for bikes, specifically electric bikes.

“I haven’t ridden my mountain bike much lately and with gas prices getting so high, I wanted to look and see what the options are,” Bryan Tuttle said.

There’s some sticker shock. One bike can cost around $3,000.

“I mean they are three times what I’ve ever paid for a bike,” Tuttle said.

Store manager Vinny Tavares said 40% of their customers look to buy e-bikes.

“E-bikes are potentially the fastest growing bikes in the market in terms of sales,” Tavares said.

He said that rise isn’t because of prices at the pump yet.

“Not as of right now,” Tavares said. “We haven’t seen that trend yet given that prices are fairly new.”

They are new gas prices George knows his customers will buy regardless.

“They have to buy it,” George said. “Gas, like food, it’s very important.”

GasBuddy has tips for drivers on its website to save gas. Some include avoiding high speeds. Driving at 65 mph compared to 72 mph will burn less gas. GasBuddy also suggests using cruise control and air conditioning sparingly.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.