Advertisement

Juvenile shot in apparent accidental shooting in Wilson Co.


Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Wilson County Sheriff's Office(WCSO)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in an apparent accident shooting involving his sibling at a home near the intersection of Benders Ferry and Gilley roads in rural Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is currently alert and responsive. Both of the siblings are male.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carthage bridge closed
TDOT closes Cumberland River bridge in Carthage after crack found
Fans returned to Nashville for CMA Fest.
CMA Fest returns bringing worldwide country fans to Nashville
Fans return for CMA Fest after a two-year wait.
Fans excited about CMA Fest
Staying safe at CMA Fest
Staying safe at the CMA Fest