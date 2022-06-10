Juvenile shot in apparent accidental shooting in Wilson Co.
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in an apparent accident shooting involving his sibling at a home near the intersection of Benders Ferry and Gilley roads in rural Wilson County.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is currently alert and responsive. Both of the siblings are male.
The incident is under investigation.
