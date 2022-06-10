I-40 shuts down after semi rolls across all westbound lanes in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major interstate was shut down after a semi-truck overturned, blocking all traffic into Nashville from Wilson County.

A tractor-trailer carrying food products westbound on I-40 was involved in a crash with another vehicle, causing it to flip on its side around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. The large semi slid to rest, perpendicular to travel lanes, blocking the entire westbound side of the interstate.

A semi-truck lays across all westbound lanes of I-40 on Friday morning. (TDOT)

A heavy duty tow truck arrived to the scene and was able to drag the truck and its trailer off the interstate using cables attached to the truck’s front bumper frame. The tow truck placed it at the entrance to exit 221/Old Hickory Blvd., allowing I-40 West to reopen to commuters. TDOT crews blocked the Old Hickory exit as the semi-truck remained on its side on the road.

No injuries were reported.

