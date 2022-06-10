Franklin PD seek to ID suspects who shot fireworks at woman in Walmart parking lot
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are seeking to identify suspects who shot fireworks at a woman in the Walmart parking lot.
Police said the suspects shot the fireworks from a black newer model truck at a 55-year-old woman in the parking lot.
The suspects are wanted by police for assault.
If you have information about the suspects, contact Franklin Police at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.
