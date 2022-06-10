First Alert Forecast: Another warm day in store with low humidity

Another warm day expected across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

The good news is that the humidity is going to stay in check, once again. I can’t rule out a passing shower or even a very isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Most if not all of us will stay dry today.

We’ll battle the cloud cover all day tomorrow and I still can’t completely rule out a very isolated afternoon shower. Highs tomorrow will top off in the mid 80s.

The heat starts to build back in for our Sunday, as does the humidity. It will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures stretching into the lower 90s in the afternoon.

Sunday will just be the start of, what looks to be, the longest and most intense stretch of heat so far this year.

Temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, AND Thursday will all be in the mid 90s and some areas could even see highs hit the upper 90s in the afternoon. It’s also looking very humid with heat index values expected to be in the triple digits for at least a couple days next week.

We won’t even really get a break during the overnights with lows in the mid 70s and all that humidity making it rough for sleeping without the AC cranked all the way up.

